Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lakeside Jazz Festival 20230415 [Image 11 of 14]

    Lakeside Jazz Festival 20230415

    PORT ORANGE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Marines with the Parris Island Marine Band, III Marine Expeditionary Force Band, 1st Marine Division Band, as well as retired Marine Musicians perform in the Lakeside Jazz Festival in Port Orange, Fl., April 15, 2023. The performance allowed the Marines to showcase their unique musical talents and Marine Corps standards in support of the Eastern Recruiting Region's mission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 13:08
    Photo ID: 7743913
    VIRIN: 230415-M-AW120-221
    Resolution: 5464x8192
    Size: 5.21 MB
    Location: PORT ORANGE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lakeside Jazz Festival 20230415 [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Michelle Brudnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lakeside Jazz Festival 20230415
    Lakeside Jazz Festival 20230415
    Lakeside Jazz Festival 20230415
    Lakeside Jazz Festival 20230415
    Lakeside Jazz Festival 20230415
    Lakeside Jazz Festival 20230415
    Lakeside Jazz Festival 20230415
    Lakeside Jazz Festival 20230415
    Lakeside Jazz Festival 20230415
    Lakeside Jazz Festival 20230415
    Lakeside Jazz Festival 20230415
    Lakeside Jazz Festival 20230415
    Lakeside Jazz Festival 20230415
    Lakeside Jazz Festival 20230415

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    jazz
    instruments
    musicians
    community outreach
    parris island marine band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT