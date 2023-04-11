Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment presents Army Accommodation Medal

    WI, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Wisconsin National Guard Soldier, Staff Sgt. Bridget Vian of the 112th Public Affairs Detachment, is awarded the Army Accomodation Medal for her contributions to African Lion 22, on April 14, 2023 at the Armed Forces Reserve Center. The 112th participated in African Lion 22 in June 2022 for their annual training as a way to prepare for their upcoming deployment. (112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 11:13
    Photo ID: 7743551
    VIRIN: 230415-Z-PV458-7918
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.48 MB
    Location: WI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment presents Army Accommodation Medal, by SSG Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #WING
    #AAM
    #WisGuard
    #NationalGuard
    #WisconsinNationalGuard

