Wisconsin National Guard Soldier, Staff Sgt. Bridget Vian of the 112th Public Affairs Detachment, is awarded the Army Accomodation Medal for her contributions to African Lion 22, on April 14, 2023 at the Armed Forces Reserve Center. The 112th participated in African Lion 22 in June 2022 for their annual training as a way to prepare for their upcoming deployment. (112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2023 Date Posted: 04.17.2023 11:13 Photo ID: 7743551 VIRIN: 230415-Z-PV458-7918 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.48 MB Location: WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment presents Army Accommodation Medal, by SSG Amber Peck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.