U.S. EPA Region 9 Visits JRM

ASAN, Guam (March 29, 2023) - Joint Region Marianas (JRM) Commander Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson welcomed U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 9 Administrator Martha Guzman to JRM headquarters in Asan.



During her visit, Guzman discussed the Department of Defense’s activities in the region with military leadership.



(U.S. Navy photos by Reynaldo Rabara)

