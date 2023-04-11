Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. EPA Region 9 Visits JRM [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. EPA Region 9 Visits JRM

    GUAM

    03.29.2023

    Photo by Reynaldo Rabara 

    Joint Region Marianas

    ASAN, Guam (March 29, 2023) - Joint Region Marianas (JRM) Commander Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson welcomed U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 9 Administrator Martha Guzman to JRM headquarters in Asan.

    During her visit, Guzman discussed the Department of Defense’s activities in the region with military leadership.

    (U.S. Navy photos by Reynaldo Rabara)

    Guam
    Environment
    EPA

