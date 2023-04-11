ASAN, Guam (March 29, 2023) - Joint Region Marianas (JRM) Commander Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson welcomed U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 9 Administrator Martha Guzman to JRM headquarters in Asan.
During her visit, Guzman discussed the Department of Defense’s activities in the region with military leadership.
(U.S. Navy photos by Reynaldo Rabara)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2023 23:18
|Photo ID:
|7742929
|VIRIN:
|230329-N-OM261-002
|Resolution:
|7072x3622
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. EPA Region 9 Visits JRM [Image 3 of 3], by Reynaldo Rabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT