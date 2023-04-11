Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN70) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN70) Conducts Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Larissa Dougherty 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    230411-N-PQ495-1175 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 11, 2023) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Bounty Hunters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2 flies over Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently underway conducting Group Sail. Group Sail demonstrates Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group’s ability to rapidly aggregate the strike group units and provides an opportunity to conduct progress training to enhance levels of excellence, increase lethality and tactical proficiency of U.S. Navy units operating in the 3rd Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larissa T. Dougherty)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 04.16.2023 03:26
    Photo ID: 7742260
    VIRIN: 230411-N-PQ495-1175
    Resolution: 3495x2326
    Size: 932.51 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN70) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Larissa Dougherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN70) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN70) Conducts Flight Operations
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN70) Conducts Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flight Operations
    CVN70
    Aircraft Carrier
    Aircraft
    Flight Deck
    Jet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT