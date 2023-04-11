USS Carl Vinson (CVN70) Conducts Flight Operations

230411-N-PQ495-1175 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 11, 2023) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Bounty Hunters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2 flies over Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently underway conducting Group Sail. Group Sail demonstrates Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group’s ability to rapidly aggregate the strike group units and provides an opportunity to conduct progress training to enhance levels of excellence, increase lethality and tactical proficiency of U.S. Navy units operating in the 3rd Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Larissa T. Dougherty)

