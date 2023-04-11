USS Carl Vinson (CVN70) Conducts Flight Operations

230413-N-TL932-1058 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 13, 2023) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Bounty Hunters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2, prepares to launch from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently underway conducting Group Sail. Group Sail demonstrates Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group’s ability to rapidly aggregate the strike group units and provides an opportunity to conduct progress training to enhance levels of excellence, increase lethality and tactical proficiency of U.S. Navy units operating in the 3rd Fleet area of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joshua Sapien)

