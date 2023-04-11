U.S. Navy Capt. Will Toraason, commander of Task Force Seven Two, lays a wreath during the Ishigaki Memorial Ceremony on Ishigaki, Okinawa, Japan, April 15, 2023. The ceremony honors three fallen World War II U.S. Navy airmen, whom died shortly after crash landing on the island. The memorial was developed by the people of Ishigaki and U.S. Service members as a symbol of peace and friendship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Megan Roses)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2023 Date Posted: 04.15.2023 21:53 Photo ID: 7742173 VIRIN: 230415-M-JH926-1165 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.67 MB Location: ISHIGAKI, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Service Members attend the Ishigaki Memorial Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Megan Roses, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.