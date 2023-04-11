Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Service Members attend the Ishigaki Memorial Ceremony [Image 12 of 12]

    U.S. Service Members attend the Ishigaki Memorial Ceremony

    ISHIGAKI, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.15.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Megan Roses 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Navy Capt. Will Toraason, commander of Task Force Seven Two, lays a wreath during the Ishigaki Memorial Ceremony on Ishigaki, Okinawa, Japan, April 15, 2023. The ceremony honors three fallen World War II U.S. Navy airmen, whom died shortly after crash landing on the island. The memorial was developed by the people of Ishigaki and U.S. Service members as a symbol of peace and friendship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Megan Roses)

    7th Fleet Band
    USMC
    Honoring the Fallen
    Ishigaki Memorial

