Hurlburt Field Open House: Connect With Our Mission

U.S. Air Force Airmen and the local community participate in the second day of Hurlburt Field’s 2023 Open House event on April 15, 2023. Airmen gave Emerald Coast a closer look at Hurlburt Field’s many missions and how they contribute to the U.S. Air Force’s mission to “fly, fight, and win…airpower, anywhere” U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ty Pilgrim)

