Transporter-7 Launches from Vandenberg

The Transport-7 mission aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 4 on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 14, 2023. Transporter-7 is SpaceX's seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission. There was 51 payloads on this flight, including CubeSats, MicroSats, hosted payloads, and orbital transfer vehicles carrying spacecraft to be deployed at a later time. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)

