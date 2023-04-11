Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transporter-7 Launches from Vandenberg

    Transporter-7 Launches from Vandenberg

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    The Transport-7 mission aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 4 on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 14, 2023. Transporter-7 is SpaceX's seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission. There was 51 payloads on this flight, including CubeSats, MicroSats, hosted payloads, and orbital transfer vehicles carrying spacecraft to be deployed at a later time. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Vandenberg
    SpaceX
    Falcon 9
    Transporter-7

