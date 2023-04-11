Transporter-7 Launches from Vandenberg

The Transport-7 mission aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 4 on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 14, 2023. Transporter-7 is SpaceX's seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission. There was 51 payloads on this flight, including CubeSats, MicroSats, hosted payloads, and orbital transfer vehicles carrying spacecraft to be deployed at a later time. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)
|04.14.2023
|04.15.2023 03:35
|7741692
|230414-F-HB409-1001
|4024x6048
|6.01 MB
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|6
|0
