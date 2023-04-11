Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Damage Control Training [Image 2 of 7]

    Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Damage Control Training

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mykala Keckeisen 

    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)

    230412-N-MK109-1021 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 12, 2023) U.S. Navy Damage Controlman 1st Class Michael Everhart, from Glengary, W.Va., provides training to Sailors during a firefighting drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108). Wayne E. Meyer, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mykala Keckeisen)

