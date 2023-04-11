Kosovo Security Force troops compete in 2023 Iowa Best Warrior Competition

OR-5 Astrit Gashi, a member of the Kosovo Security Force, paints his face at Camp Dodge Joint Maneuver Training Center in Johnston, Iowa, on April 14, 2023. Gashi competed in the Iowa National Guard Best Warrior Competition, a challenging evaluation of Soldiers’ knowledge and skill. Through the State Partnership Program, members of the Kosovo Security Force and Iowa National Guard have partnered in military-to-military engagements, both in support of security goals and to act as ambassadors between nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Skyler Leonard)

