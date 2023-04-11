Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kosovo Security Force troops compete in 2023 Iowa Best Warrior Competition

    Kosovo Security Force troops compete in 2023 Iowa Best Warrior Competition

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    OR-5 Astrit Gashi, a member of the Kosovo Security Force, paints his face at Camp Dodge Joint Maneuver Training Center in Johnston, Iowa, on April 14, 2023. Gashi competed in the Iowa National Guard Best Warrior Competition, a challenging evaluation of Soldiers’ knowledge and skill. Through the State Partnership Program, members of the Kosovo Security Force and Iowa National Guard have partnered in military-to-military engagements, both in support of security goals and to act as ambassadors between nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Skyler Leonard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 16:46
    Photo ID: 7741044
    VIRIN: 230414-Z-ZZ123-047
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 17.17 MB
    Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kosovo Security Force troops compete in 2023 Iowa Best Warrior Competition, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kosovo Security Force
    Best Warrior Competition
    Warrior Tasks and Drills
    Iowa National Guard
    State Partnership Program
    Face Paint

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT