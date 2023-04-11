Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH IPAP Soldiers Conduct Chest Trauma Training [Image 6 of 10]

    BACH IPAP Soldiers Conduct Chest Trauma Training

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.28.1681

    Photo by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    The Interservice Physician Assistant Program of Blanchfield Army Community Hospital participated in training for treating a thoracic Injury, management of a chest tube, needle decompression, and treating a casualty with an axillary wound, getting to utilize training mannequins to simulate trauma situations. They also took part in a class training BACH and 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)  68W Combat Medics helping them maintain their Individual Critical Task List giving the IPAP Students experience in teaching the medics they will be working with post graduation.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.1681
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 16:33
    Photo ID: 7741013
    VIRIN: 230413-A-DQ133-055
    Resolution: 6569x4379
    Size: 7.99 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

