    SAAPM Fitness Challenge [Image 2 of 2]

    SAAPM Fitness Challenge

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Maj. Jason Elmore 

    1st Security Force Assistance Brigade

    An Army Advisor assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade participates in the SAAPM fitness challenge, April 14, at Fort Benning, Ga. The Department of Defense observes Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) by focusing on creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.14.2023 12:59
    Photo ID: 7740384
    VIRIN: 230414-A-JZ147-002
    Resolution: 5254x3503
    Size: 12.07 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    This work, SAAPM Fitness Challenge [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    advisor
    SFAB
    SAAPM

