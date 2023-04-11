An Army Advisor assigned to 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade participates in the SAAPM fitness challenge, April 14, at Fort Benning, Ga. The Department of Defense observes Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) by focusing on creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jason Elmore.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2023 Date Posted: 04.14.2023 12:59 Photo ID: 7740384 VIRIN: 230414-A-JZ147-002 Resolution: 5254x3503 Size: 12.07 MB Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SAAPM Fitness Challenge [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.