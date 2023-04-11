Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wisconsin National Guard fire suppression response [Image 5 of 7]

    Wisconsin National Guard fire suppression response

    WI, UNITED STATES

    12.28.1681

    Photo by Vaughn Larson 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office     

    The Wisconsin National Guard dispatched three UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the Madison, Wis.-based Army Aviation Support Facility #2 to support fire suppression efforts in Juneau County April 13. This is the second day the Black Hawks conducted Bambi bucket operations near Necedah and Fort McCoy. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Capt. Keith Peter

    This work, Wisconsin National Guard fire suppression response [Image 7 of 7], by Vaughn Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

