Wisconsin National Guard fire suppression response

The Wisconsin National Guard dispatched three UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the Madison, Wis.-based Army Aviation Support Facility #2 to support fire suppression efforts in Juneau County April 13. This is the second day the Black Hawks conducted Bambi bucket operations near Necedah and Fort McCoy. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Capt. Keith Peter

