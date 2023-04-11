Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CW5 Bullock's Final Flight [Image 3 of 4]

    CW5 Bullock's Final Flight

    BY, GERMANY

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Capt. Gabrielle Hildebrand 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Chief Warrant Officer 5 Don Bullock, brigade aviation maintenance officer, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, is doused with champagne by his family at the end of his final flight as an Army aviator at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany, April 04, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Cpt. Gabrielle Hildebrand)

