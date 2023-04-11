Chief Warrant Officer 5 Don Bullock, brigade aviation maintenance officer, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, is doused with champagne by his family at the end of his final flight as an Army aviator at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany, April 04, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Cpt. Gabrielle Hildebrand)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2023 07:16
|Photo ID:
|7737759
|VIRIN:
|230404-A-GB404-0003
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.09 MB
|Location:
|BY, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CW5 Bullock's Final Flight [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Gabrielle Hildebrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT