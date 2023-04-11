Chief Warrant Officer 5 Don Bullock, brigade aviation maintenance officer, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, is doused with champagne by his family at the end of his final flight as an Army aviator at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany, April 04, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Cpt. Gabrielle Hildebrand)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2023 Date Posted: 04.13.2023 07:16 Photo ID: 7737759 VIRIN: 230404-A-GB404-0003 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 5.09 MB Location: BY, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CW5 Bullock's Final Flight [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Gabrielle Hildebrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.