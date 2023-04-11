Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAS Active Shooter Drill [Image 5 of 5]

    CFAS Active Shooter Drill

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Samuel Squires handcuffs Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Bryan Roche as he simulates an active shooter during an anti-terrorism drill at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) March 28, 2023. For more than 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 04.13.2023 00:35
    Photo ID: 7737405
    VIRIN: 230328-N-HI376-1096
    Resolution: 4551x3034
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Active Shooter Drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAS Active Shooter Drill
    CFAS Active Shooter Drill
    CFAS Active Shooter Drill
    CFAS Active Shooter Drill
    CFAS Active Shooter Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Drill
    Active Shooter
    Navy Security Forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT