    Fort Hamilton Garrison Commander recognizes Teammate of the Month [Image 2 of 2]

    Fort Hamilton Garrison Commander recognizes Teammate of the Month

    BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2023

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    During a recent command staff meeting, U.S. Army COL Brian Jacobs, USAG Fort Hamilton Commander, recognized Mr. Ephraim Rodriguez, Visual Information Specialist, Public Affairs Office, as Fort Hamilton's Teammate of the Month for April with a Commander’s coin on April 10th, 2023. Rodriguez was recognized for His unyielding dedication to his work to the Fort Hamilton community, which is evident in the superb quality and breadth of his contributions to the Garrison and Public Affairs office. Rodriguez has been working at Fort Hamilton since the Fall of 2021, in his current position and has previously worked as a photographer for the United States Air Force and NASA. (U.S. Army Photo by Mark H Getman- Fort Hamilton Public Affairs Office)

