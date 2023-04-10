Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military children serve, too! [Image 1 of 4]

    Military children serve, too!

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    Lillian and Lucas Beavers, military children, salute the flag at the Presidio of Monterey, Calif., April 9. They are the children of Air Force Master Sgt. Kevin Beavers.
    Photo by Heather Kline, U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs

    Date Taken: 04.09.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 18:36
    Location: CA, US
