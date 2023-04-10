Lillian and Lucas Beavers, military children, salute the flag at the Presidio of Monterey, Calif., April 9. They are the children of Air Force Master Sgt. Kevin Beavers.
Photo by Heather Kline, U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 18:36
|Photo ID:
|7737082
|VIRIN:
|230412-A-IT218-001
|Resolution:
|3000x4000
|Size:
|9.39 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military children serve, too! [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT