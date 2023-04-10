Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RTI Honorary Commander Tour

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    Idaho State Senator Chuck Winder and Alta Graham, special projects officer for West Ada School District toured the 204th Regional Training Institute as well northern Idaho and the Orchard Combat Training Center via UH-60 Blackhawk, courtesy of the State Aviation Group, April 10, 2023. Both Winder and Graham are honorary commanders for the 204th RTI. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph Morgan)

    idaho national guard
    idaho army national guard
    honorary commander
    idaho state aviation
    chuck winder

