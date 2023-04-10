Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Virginia (SSN 774) Change of Homeport [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Virginia (SSN 774) Change of Homeport

    NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    Photo by John Narewski 

    Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32

    Crew members assigned to USS Virginia (SSN 774) throw lines as the first in the newest class of fast-attack submarines, returned to Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn. following a change of homeports from Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. While in Maine, Virginia completed scheduled maintenance and upgrades, and now will return to the operational fleet where it will operate under Submarine Squadron 4. (U.S. Navy Photo by John Narewski)

    This work, USS Virginia (SSN 774) Change of Homeport [Image 4 of 4], by John Narewski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

