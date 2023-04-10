USS Virginia (SSN 774) Change of Homeport

Crew members assigned to USS Virginia (SSN 774) throw lines as the first in the newest class of fast-attack submarines, returned to Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn. following a change of homeports from Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. While in Maine, Virginia completed scheduled maintenance and upgrades, and now will return to the operational fleet where it will operate under Submarine Squadron 4. (U.S. Navy Photo by John Narewski)

