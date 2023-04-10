Artistic Ideas Competition submissions for future Navy museum

230413-N-N0147-1013

WASHINGTON NAVY YARD (April 13, 2023) A conceptual rendering submission by Bjarke Ingles Group as part of the Artistic Ideas Competition for the new National Museum of the United States Navy. The competition is an effort by Naval History and Heritage Command to explore the full range of possibilities for the future museum. Now in the conceptual stage, the Navy envisions the future museum with greater public access, a new building, ceremonial courtyard and potential renovation of existing historical buildings. (DoD photo illustration by Bjarke Ingles Group)

