Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Artistic Ideas Competition submissions for future Navy museum

    Artistic Ideas Competition submissions for future Navy museum

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    230413-N-N0147-1013
    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD (April 13, 2023) A conceptual rendering submission by Bjarke Ingles Group as part of the Artistic Ideas Competition for the new National Museum of the United States Navy. The competition is an effort by Naval History and Heritage Command to explore the full range of possibilities for the future museum. Now in the conceptual stage, the Navy envisions the future museum with greater public access, a new building, ceremonial courtyard and potential renovation of existing historical buildings. (DoD photo illustration by Bjarke Ingles Group)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 12:28
    Photo ID: 7736477
    VIRIN: 230413-N-N0147-1013
    Resolution: 2400x1539
    Size: 0 B
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Artistic Ideas Competition submissions for future Navy museum, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NHHC
    NMUSN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT