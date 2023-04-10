Wisconsin Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk crew holds 2023 Bambi bucket training at Fort McCoy

A Wisconsin Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk aircrew with the Madison, Wis.-based 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment trains to drop water on wildfires April 10, 2023, using a Bambi bucket at Fort McCoy, Wis. Personnel with the Fort McCoy prescribed burn team and aircrew and Black Hawk helicopters with the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment of Madison, Wis., participated in the fire training during a prescribed burn on the South Post of the installation. The post prescribed burn team includes personnel with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department; Directorate of Public Works (DPW) Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch (NRB); Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; and the Colorado State University Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands who work in partnership with the post’s DPW NRB team. (US. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

