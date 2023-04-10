Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wisconsin Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk crew holds 2023 Bambi bucket training at Fort McCoy [Image 49 of 50]

    Wisconsin Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk crew holds 2023 Bambi bucket training at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                           

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A Wisconsin Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk aircrew with the Madison, Wis.-based 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment trains to drop water on wildfires April 10, 2023, using a Bambi bucket at Fort McCoy, Wis. Personnel with the Fort McCoy prescribed burn team and aircrew and Black Hawk helicopters with the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment of Madison, Wis., participated in the fire training during a prescribed burn on the South Post of the installation. The post prescribed burn team includes personnel with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department; Directorate of Public Works (DPW) Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch (NRB); Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; and the Colorado State University Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands who work in partnership with the post’s DPW NRB team. (US. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 12:53
    Photo ID: 7736468
    VIRIN: 230410-A-OK556-105
    Resolution: 1976x2975
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wisconsin Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk crew holds 2023 Bambi bucket training at Fort McCoy [Image 50 of 50], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk crew holds 2023 Bambi bucket training at Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk crew holds 2023 Bambi bucket training at Fort McCoy

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Wisconsin National Guard
    firefighting
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy prescribed burn team
    UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter fire-suppression training

