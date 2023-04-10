Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Driving simulator bolsters readiness for Connecticut Guard [Image 1 of 2]

    Driving simulator bolsters readiness for Connecticut Guard

    EAST GRANBY, CT, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Photo by Airman Emme Drummond 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    U.S Air Force Staff Sgt. Corey Beecher, assigned to the 103rd Logistics Readiness Squadron, is shown using a driving simulator, April 4, 2023 at Bradley Air National Guard Base, Connecticut. The driving simulator is used to practice driving skills through various scenarios and military vehicles. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Emme Drummond)

    This work, Driving simulator bolsters readiness for Connecticut Guard [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Emme Drummond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Connecticut
    Simulator
    Vehicles
    Driving

