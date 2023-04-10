Nathan Wesolek, safety inspector, Area Support Group - Kuwait shakes hands with Col. Martin Wohlgemuth, commander, ASG-K, at Camp Arifjan, April 6, 2023. Wesolek receives the Civilian Service Achievement Medal for performing exemplary service to the unit and Camp Arifjan in reestablishing the facility inspection program.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 06:49
|Photo ID:
|7735814
|VIRIN:
|230406-A-FM739-512
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|7.75 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DA Civilian receives Achievement Medal, April, 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
