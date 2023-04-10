Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DA Civilian receives Achievement Medal, April, 2023 [Image 3 of 3]

    DA Civilian receives Achievement Medal, April, 2023

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    04.06.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Nathan Wesolek, safety inspector, Area Support Group - Kuwait shakes hands with Col. Martin Wohlgemuth, commander, ASG-K, at Camp Arifjan, April 6, 2023. Wesolek receives the Civilian Service Achievement Medal for performing exemplary service to the unit and Camp Arifjan in reestablishing the facility inspection program.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.12.2023 06:49
    Photo ID: 7735814
    VIRIN: 230406-A-FM739-512
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 7.75 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DA Civilian receives Achievement Medal, April, 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Civilian
    Medal
    Achievement
    Award
    DA Civilian
    ASG-KU

