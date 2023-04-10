Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Child, Youth and School Services kick-off spring break with a staff resilience training day [Image 7 of 7]

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Child, Youth and School Services kick-off spring break with a staff resilience training day

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.24.2023

    Photo by Tammy Muckenfuss 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Child, Youth and School Services (CYS) conducted a comprehensive training day for all CYS personnel Mar. 24 at the Landstuhl Youth Center.

    Travis Gentry, of Landstuhl CDC, explained his team’s poster, “Divide the task, multiply the success. This describes how by working together as a unit – things work better for everyone.”

    More than 200 Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation employees serve seven Army CDCs in the Rheinland-Pfalz garrison footprint - two at Baumholder, two at Landstuhl, and one each at Kleber Kaserne, Miesau Army Depot, and Sembach Kaserne. Kleber CDC reopened in August 2019. The Air Force also offers CDCs at Ramstein Air Base and Vogelweh Housing Complex.

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

