U.S. Air Force service members and spouses join together at Royal Air Force Lakenheath Elementary School and celebrate Month of the Military Child, April 6, 2023. April is designated as Month of the Military Child, which highlights the important role military children play in the Armed Forces community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2023 03:42
|Photo ID:
|7735607
|VIRIN:
|230406-F-AB266-261
|Resolution:
|7683x5488
|Size:
|6.09 MB
|Location:
|SUFFOLK, ENG, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Month of the Military Child [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT