    Month of the Military Child [Image 2 of 3]

    Month of the Military Child

    SUFFOLK, ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force service members and spouses join together at Royal Air Force Lakenheath Elementary School and celebrate Month of the Military Child, April 6, 2023. April is designated as Month of the Military Child, which highlights the important role military children play in the Armed Forces community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Month of the Military Child [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

