U.S. Air Force service members and spouses join together at Royal Air Force Lakenheath Elementary School and celebrate Month of the Military Child, April 6, 2023. April is designated as Month of the Military Child, which highlights the important role military children play in the Armed Forces community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

