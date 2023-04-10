260th Engineer Support Company Sgt. Zach Sommerfield completes a Call For Fire as part of the Montana National Guard's State Best Warrior Competition at Fort Harrison, Montana, April 5, 2023. The competition consisted of 24 events testing physical readiness, weapon prowess, and soldier skills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Britney Hiatt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2023 Date Posted: 04.11.2023 15:27 Photo ID: 7734191 VIRIN: 230405-Z-YV764-039 Resolution: 1620x1080 Size: 966.68 KB Location: FORT HARRISON, MT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Montana National Guard BWC 2023, by SFC Britney Hiatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.