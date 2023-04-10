Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Montana National Guard BWC 2023

    FORT HARRISON, MT, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Britney Hiatt 

    1889th Regional Support Group

    260th Engineer Support Company Sgt. Zach Sommerfield completes a Call For Fire as part of the Montana National Guard's State Best Warrior Competition at Fort Harrison, Montana, April 5, 2023. The competition consisted of 24 events testing physical readiness, weapon prowess, and soldier skills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Britney Hiatt)

    VIRIN: 230405-Z-YV764-039
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Montana National Guard BWC 2023, by SFC Britney Hiatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Montana
    MTNG
    Best Warrior
    Call For Fire
    BWC

