CDRUSINDOPACOM Attends “Araw ng Kagitingan” Commemoration

HONOLULU (April 10, 2023) Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks with WWII Veteran Oscar Bangui after the “Araw ng Kagitingan” commemoration in Honolulu. The Filipino Day of Valor recognizes the service of Filipino service members and the sacrifice of more than 10,000 Filipino and American service members who lost their lives during the Battle of Bataan and its subsequent march. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Asia-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

