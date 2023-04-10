Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Warfare Prolonged Resiliency Training [Image 13 of 13]

    Special Warfare Prolonged Resiliency Training

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Photo by Miriam Thurber 

    Special Warfare Training Wing

    Special Warfare candidates complete team challenges in the pool while instructors and staff maintain a safe environment during Prolonged Resiliency Training (PRT) on March 23, 2023, on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. PRT simulated the stressful and long hours of an operator in the field, testing candidates' endurance and ability to work as a team while, simultaneously, preparing them for the rigors of the training pipeline ahead. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 04.10.2023 12:13
    Photo ID: 7730481
    VIRIN: 230323-F-PY937-0089
    Resolution: 3590x2363
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special Warfare Prolonged Resiliency Training [Image 13 of 13], by Miriam Thurber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    pool
    special warfare
    swim
    training
    SWTW
    SWTWSWCC

