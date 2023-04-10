Special Warfare Prolonged Resiliency Training

Special Warfare candidates complete team challenges in the pool while instructors and staff maintain a safe environment during Prolonged Resiliency Training (PRT) on March 23, 2023, on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. PRT simulated the stressful and long hours of an operator in the field, testing candidates' endurance and ability to work as a team while, simultaneously, preparing them for the rigors of the training pipeline ahead. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)

