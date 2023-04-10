Special Warfare candidates complete team challenges in the pool while instructors and staff maintain a safe environment during Prolonged Resiliency Training (PRT) on March 23, 2023, on Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. PRT simulated the stressful and long hours of an operator in the field, testing candidates' endurance and ability to work as a team while, simultaneously, preparing them for the rigors of the training pipeline ahead. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 12:13
|Photo ID:
|7730481
|VIRIN:
|230323-F-PY937-0089
|Resolution:
|3590x2363
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Special Warfare Prolonged Resiliency Training [Image 13 of 13], by Miriam Thurber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT