    Echo Company Iron Ducks and Intermediate Swim Qual [Image 2 of 5]

    Echo Company Iron Ducks and Intermediate Swim Qual

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brenna Ritchie 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct basic swim qualification aboard Marine Corps Recruit Training Depot Parris Island, S.C., Apr. 5, 2023.

    Basic swim qualification consists of a 25 meter swim, tower jump into the water, four minute tread, 25 meter pack swim, and an underwater gear shed.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)

