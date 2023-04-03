Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct basic swim qualification aboard Marine Corps Recruit Training Depot Parris Island, S.C., Apr. 5, 2023.
Basic swim qualification consists of a 25 meter swim, tower jump into the water, four minute tread, 25 meter pack swim, and an underwater gear shed.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2023 10:15
|Photo ID:
|7730313
|VIRIN:
|230405-M-AK947-1024
|Resolution:
|4504x3003
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Echo Company Iron Ducks and Intermediate Swim Qual [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Brenna Ritchie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
