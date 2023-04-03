Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GPS Pioneer Inducted into Naval Oceanography Hall of Fame [Image 1 of 2]

    GPS Pioneer Inducted into Naval Oceanography Hall of Fame

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Photo by Jonathan Holloway 

    Command, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography

    WASHINGTON, D.C. ── Dr. Dennis McCarthy─former Director of the Directorate of Time at the U.S. Naval Observatory (USNO) and GPS pioneer─was inducted into Naval Oceanography Hall of Fame in ceremony hosted by USNO, April 6, 2023.
    Considering McCarthy’s career as UNSO’s former Director of the Directorate of Time from 1996 to 2005 and a list of stellar, professional feats; his induction comes with open arms awaiting his arrival.
    “For the last half century, Dennis has quietly served as the internationally recognized subject matter expert (SME) for Precise Time and Earth Orientation, ensuring the accuracy of navigation products used globally.” said CAPT H. F. “Rip” Coke, USNO Superintendent/Commanding Officer. “Basically, anyone who has ever used GPS to accurately arrive at their target destination should thank him.”

    GPS Pioneer Inducted into Naval Oceanography Hall of Fame
    GPS Pioneer Inducted into Naval Oceanography Hall of Fame

    GPS Pioneer Inducted into Naval Oceanography Hall of Fame

