GPS Pioneer Inducted into Naval Oceanography Hall of Fame

WASHINGTON, D.C. ── Dr. Dennis McCarthy─former Director of the Directorate of Time at the U.S. Naval Observatory (USNO) and GPS pioneer─was inducted into Naval Oceanography Hall of Fame in ceremony hosted by USNO, April 6, 2023.

Considering McCarthy’s career as UNSO’s former Director of the Directorate of Time from 1996 to 2005 and a list of stellar, professional feats; his induction comes with open arms awaiting his arrival.

“For the last half century, Dennis has quietly served as the internationally recognized subject matter expert (SME) for Precise Time and Earth Orientation, ensuring the accuracy of navigation products used globally.” said CAPT H. F. “Rip” Coke, USNO Superintendent/Commanding Officer. “Basically, anyone who has ever used GPS to accurately arrive at their target destination should thank him.”

