SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 8, 2023) Sailors simulate checking for hot spots in the engine room during a damage control training drill aboard amphibious transport dock USS John P Murtha (LPD 26), April 8. Damage control training drills are used both in port and underway to ensure that Sailors have the proper training to combat any casualty that may arise. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and John P. Murtha, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.1626 Date Posted: 04.09.2023 05:42 Photo ID: 7729665 VIRIN: 230408-N-YT019-1037 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 2.14 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Joshua Samoluk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.