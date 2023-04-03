Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TT 101: A standard of excellence [Image 2 of 10]

    TT 101: A standard of excellence

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Patrick King, 334th Training Squadron commander, presents to attendees of the Technical Training 101 Expo at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 30, 2023. TT-101 was held at Keesler to educate Second Air Force wing leaders about technical training innovations happening across the Numbered Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 14:27
    VIRIN: 230330-F-TX306-1459
    This work, TT 101: A standard of excellence [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

