Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Agile Flag 23-1 [Image 13 of 13]

    Agile Flag 23-1

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Anne Ortiz 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Zermeylen, 366th Healthcare Operations Squadron family health team lead, provides medical and trauma care for a simulated casualty during Exercise Agile Flag 23-1, March 4, 2023, at Hunter Army Airfield, Ga. This exercise was designed to certify the 366th Fighter Wing as an official Air Combat Command Lead Wing and took place over approximately nine days at various locations. Led by the 366th Fighter Wing, Airmen of the 4th Fighter Squadron, 820th Base Defense Group, 52nd Combat Communications Squadron, 186th Airlift Squadron, 103rd Airlift Squadron, 314th Airlift Wing, 621st Contingency Response Squadron, Air Force National Tactical Integration, 53rd Air Traffic Control Squadron and 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing worked together in a show of agility to act as a lethal force, ready for any challenges on the horizon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Anne Ortiz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.07.2023 13:07
    Photo ID: 7727777
    VIRIN: 230304-F-JI530-685
    Resolution: 5503x3743
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile Flag 23-1 [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Anne Ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Agile Flag 23-1
    Agile Flag 23-1
    Agile Flag 23-1
    Agile Flag 23-1
    Agile Flag 23-1
    Agile Flag 23-1
    Agile Flag 23-1
    Agile Flag 23-1
    Agile Flag 23-1
    Agile Flag 23-1
    Agile Flag 23-1
    Agile Flag 23-1
    Agile Flag 23-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Communication
    Teamwork
    Gunfighter
    Agility
    Lethality

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT