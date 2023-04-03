U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Zermeylen, 366th Healthcare Operations Squadron family health team lead, provides medical and trauma care for a simulated casualty during Exercise Agile Flag 23-1, March 4, 2023, at Hunter Army Airfield, Ga. This exercise was designed to certify the 366th Fighter Wing as an official Air Combat Command Lead Wing and took place over approximately nine days at various locations. Led by the 366th Fighter Wing, Airmen of the 4th Fighter Squadron, 820th Base Defense Group, 52nd Combat Communications Squadron, 186th Airlift Squadron, 103rd Airlift Squadron, 314th Airlift Wing, 621st Contingency Response Squadron, Air Force National Tactical Integration, 53rd Air Traffic Control Squadron and 70th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing worked together in a show of agility to act as a lethal force, ready for any challenges on the horizon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Anne Ortiz)

Date Taken: 03.04.2023 Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US