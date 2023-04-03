Daily Operations Onboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

230405-N-IX644-2490 ADRIATIC SEA (April 5, 2023) An F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 flies over the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) during flight operations, April 5, 2023. CVW-7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, VFA-103, VFA-136, VFA-143, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)

