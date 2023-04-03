Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Rigid-Hull Inflatable Boat Operations [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Rigid-Hull Inflatable Boat Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 1, 2023) – Lt. j.g. Charlotte Hennegan, from Pleasanton, California, instructs Sailors on the boat deck during rigid-hull inflatable boat operations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) while conducting operations in the South China Sea, April 1. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2023
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
