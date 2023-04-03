Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Green Mountain Boys Prove They Are 'Agile' [Image 11 of 11]

    Green Mountain Boys Prove They Are 'Agile'

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell 

    158th Fighter Wing

    Airmen assigned to the Vermont Air National Guard's 158th Fighter Wing, from South Burlington, Vermont, launch their F-35A Lightning II jets for a training mission at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield , Fort Drum, New York, April 3, 2023. The Airmen are participating in an Agile Combat Employment exercise which tests the wing's ability to deploy and conduct tactical missions with minimal personnel and resources. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 21:03
    Photo ID: 7726928
    VIRIN: 230404-Z-MC713-1054
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 12.61 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    This work, Green Mountain Boys Prove They Are 'Agile' [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Green Mountain Boys Prove They Are 'Agile'

    air national guard
    new york
    vermont
    agile combat employment

