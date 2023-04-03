Green Mountain Boys Prove They Are 'Agile'

Airmen assigned to the Vermont Air National Guard's 158th Fighter Wing, from South Burlington, Vermont, launch their F-35A Lightning II jets for a training mission at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield , Fort Drum, New York, April 3, 2023. The Airmen are participating in an Agile Combat Employment exercise which tests the wing's ability to deploy and conduct tactical missions with minimal personnel and resources. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell)

