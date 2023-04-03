Airmen assigned to the Vermont Air National Guard's 158th Fighter Wing, from South Burlington, Vermont, launch their F-35A Lightning II jets for a training mission at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield , Fort Drum, New York, April 3, 2023. The Airmen are participating in an Agile Combat Employment exercise which tests the wing's ability to deploy and conduct tactical missions with minimal personnel and resources. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell)
This work, Green Mountain Boys Prove They Are 'Agile' [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Green Mountain Boys Prove They Are 'Agile'
