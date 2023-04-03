Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Sgt. Major John E. Dobbins

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2023

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Command Sgt. Major John E. Dobbins accepted responsibility as Brooke Army Medical Center’s command sergeant major April 5, 2023. Dobbins comes to Team BAMC from his previous assignment at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. (DoD photo illustration by Jason W. Edwards)

    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA

