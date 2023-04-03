Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month 2023: Staff Sgt. Shae Kornbau [Image 2 of 2]

    Women's History Month 2023: Staff Sgt. Shae Kornbau

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.08.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shae Kornbau, 423d Medical Squadron NCO in charge of Preventative Dentistry, poses for a photo at RAF Alconbury, England, March 7, 2023. This photo is part of a project to highlight female Airmen from across the wing in honor of Women's History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    This work, Women's History Month 2023: Staff Sgt. Shae Kornbau [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    England
    Women's History Month
    RAF Alconbury
    501st Combat Support Wing
    423d Medical Squadron

