U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shae Kornbau, 423d Medical Squadron NCO in charge of Preventative Dentistry, poses for a photo at RAF Alconbury, England, March 7, 2023. This photo is part of a project to highlight female Airmen from across the wing in honor of Women's History Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2023 Date Posted: 04.06.2023 05:38 Photo ID: 7725181 VIRIN: 230308-F-VS137-1007 Resolution: 2667x1778 Size: 2.65 MB Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women's History Month 2023: Staff Sgt. Shae Kornbau [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.