    USS Makin Island Visits CFAS [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Makin Island Visits CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    The amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) stands moored with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ships during a scheduled port visit at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo April 5, 2023. For more than 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    SASEBO
    CFAS
    LHD 8

