    Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Installations meets with Korea Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installations Agency [Image 2 of 2]

    Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Installations meets with Korea Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installations Agency

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    04.03.2023

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Mr. Michael McAndrew, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Construction and Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Installations, and Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton, USACE Deputy Commanding General for Military and International Operations, met with leadership at the Korea Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installations Agency on April 3, 2023. The ongoing partnership ensures the continued exchange and delivery of engineering solutions between the countries. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 03:05
    Location: SEOUL, KR 
