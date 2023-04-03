U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron, and contractors lay asphalt to create a new road at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, April 4, 2023. Team Fairchild’s main gate is undergoing construction to improve the safety and security of the installations, requiring the current inbound and outbound lanes to be closed for approximately one year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2023 Date Posted: 04.05.2023 17:28 Photo ID: 7724437 VIRIN: 230404-F-XR671-1277 Resolution: 5593x3721 Size: 1.88 MB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fairchild prepares alternate routes ahead of main gate construction [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Morgan Dailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.