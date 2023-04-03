Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fairchild prepares alternate routes ahead of main gate construction [Image 6 of 6]

    Fairchild prepares alternate routes ahead of main gate construction

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron, and contractors lay asphalt to create a new road at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, April 4, 2023. Team Fairchild’s main gate is undergoing construction to improve the safety and security of the installations, requiring the current inbound and outbound lanes to be closed for approximately one year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Morgan Dailey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 17:28
    Photo ID: 7724437
    VIRIN: 230404-F-XR671-1277
    Resolution: 5593x3721
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild prepares alternate routes ahead of main gate construction [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Morgan Dailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fairchild prepares alternate routes ahead of main gate construction
    Fairchild prepares alternate routes ahead of main gate construction
    Fairchild prepares alternate routes ahead of main gate construction
    Fairchild prepares alternate routes ahead of main gate construction
    Fairchild prepares alternate routes ahead of main gate construction
    Fairchild prepares alternate routes ahead of main gate construction

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    construction
    asphalt
    main gate
    alternate route
    92nd CE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT