    Chief of Staff of the Air Force Visits 179th Airlift Wing [Image 4 of 4]

    Chief of Staff of the Air Force Visits 179th Airlift Wing

    MANSFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexis Wade 

    179th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., holds an all call with Airmen during a visit to the 179th Airlift Wing at Mansfield Lahm Air National Guard Base, Ohio, Apr. 2, 2023. The visit to Mansfield was an opportunity for senior leadership to visit with Airmen and learn about the historic mission conversion of the unit into the Air National Guard's first-ever cyberspace wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Wade)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2023
    Location: MANSFIELD, OH, US 
    This work, Chief of Staff of the Air Force Visits 179th Airlift Wing [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alexis Wade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CSAF visits 179th Airlift Wing ahead of historic mission conversion

    Air National Guard
    CSAF
    USAF
    179th Airlift Wing
    General Charles Q. Brown Jr
    Air Force: ANG

