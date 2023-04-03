Chief of Staff of the Air Force Visits 179th Airlift Wing

U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., holds an all call with Airmen during a visit to the 179th Airlift Wing at Mansfield Lahm Air National Guard Base, Ohio, Apr. 2, 2023. The visit to Mansfield was an opportunity for senior leadership to visit with Airmen and learn about the historic mission conversion of the unit into the Air National Guard's first-ever cyberspace wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Wade)

