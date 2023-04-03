Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSWCDD Dam Neck Activity celebrates 60 years

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2023

    Photo by Travis Kuykendall 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division, Dam Neck Activity

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (April 5, 2023) -- Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division Dam Neck Activity hosts a cake cutting ceremony, April 5, celebrating 60 years since the command was first established. NSWCDD DNA was first commissioned on March 31, 1963, as the Fleet Computer Programming Center, Atlantic, and has since undergone various name changes over the last 50 years. Pictured (left to right): Cmdr. Christina Carino, NSWCDD DNA commanding officer; Mary Kay Anderson, integrated training systems division head; Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Joseph Parker; Dave Richardson, NSWCDD DNA senior civilian and department head. (U.S. Navy photo by Travis J. Kuykendall/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    NSWCDD Dam Neck Activity celebrates 60 years of supporting the Fleet

