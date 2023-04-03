NSWCDD Dam Neck Activity celebrates 60 years of supporting the Fleet

Photo By Travis Kuykendall | VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (April 5, 2023) -- Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division...... read more read more Photo By Travis Kuykendall | VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (April 5, 2023) -- Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division Dam Neck Activity hosts a cake cutting ceremony, April 5, celebrating 60 years since the command was first established. NSWCDD DNA was first commissioned on March 31, 1963, as the Fleet Computer Programming Center, Atlantic, and has since undergone various name changes over the last 50 years. Pictured (left to right): Cmdr. Christina Carino, NSWCDD DNA commanding officer; Mary Kay Anderson, integrated training systems division head; Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Joseph Parker; Dave Richardson, NSWCDD DNA senior civilian and department head. (U.S. Navy photo by Travis J. Kuykendall/Released) see less | View Image Page

By Travis Kuykendall, NSWCDD DNA Public Affairs Officer



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division Dam Neck Activity employees gathered April 5 for a cake cutting ceremony celebrating 60 years since its establishment.



NSWCDD DNA was originally commissioned as Fleet Computer Programming Center, Atlantic on March 31, 1963. Since then, the command has undergone changes to its organizational structure and name but has continued to provide software engineering support to the Fleet as well as expanding its mission to include intelligence & cyber technology and integrated training systems.



“This command has always been an important place for the Fleet,” stated Cmdr. Christina Carino, NSWCDD DNA commanding officer. “It’s interesting because it has stood the test of time. Even in the face of a [Base Realignment and Closure], it was determined that this activity, whether it was called [Fleet Combat Direction Systems Support Activity] or [Combat Direction Systems Activity], has evolved and adapted to continue to support the Fleet and has been an important fixture here on the waterfront.”



As a twist to Navy birthday tradition, where the oldest and youngest Sailors have the honor of cutting the cake, NSWCDD DNA which is predominantly comprised of civilians, had the longest tenured civilian in attendance, Mary Kay Anderson, and the youngest Sailor, Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Joseph Parker, do the honors of slicing into the cake.



“Certain [employees] have been here long enough to have seen a lot of changes throughout the institution as its mission has evolved,” said Dave Richardson, NSWCDD DNA senior civilian and department head. “The family environment has remained over time. [NSWCDD DNA] is kind of a smaller organization so you get to know people and build relationships during your time here.”



There is a lot of pride and we thank you for all the contributions you’ve had in the past for Dam Neck Activity, the current and the future.”



NSWCDD DNA serves the world’s largest Navy fleet concentration area as a tenant command onboard Naval Air Station Oceana Dam Neck Annex in Virginia Beach, VA, housed in historic Hopper Hall, named after one of the Navy’s first and most respected and innovative computer engineers, Rear Adm. Grace Hopper. This geographic location, unique facilities, talented workforce and strong customer focus has made NSWCDD DNA a recognized leader in developing innovative, affordable and effective integrated training systems, cyber warfare, fleet readiness and sustainment solutions for the Naval Warfighter.