Students from Immaculate Conception Grade School, Elmhurst, Illinois, sent heartfelt letters to the Fort Polk Public Affairs Office to share with the installation.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2023 11:04
|Photo ID:
|7723563
|VIRIN:
|230327-A-WU691-857
|Resolution:
|2079x3045
|Size:
|868.1 KB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Illinois students boost morale for Fort Polk Soldiers [Image 3 of 3], by Angie Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Illinois students boost morale for Fort Polk Soldiers
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT