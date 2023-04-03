Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASA Fort Dix CBRN Defense Course Class 005-23 Group Photo

    ASA Fort Dix CBRN Defense Course Class 005-23 Group Photo APRIL 4, 2023

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    ASA Fort Dix Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Defense Course Class 005-23 Stand for group photo. The CBRN Defense Course is a 10-academic day resident course conducted on ASA Fort Dix 10-times per year. The course consists of 80-hours of instruction focused on the five CBRN Core Competencies: Technical CBRN Advice; Chemical/Biological Detection; Radiological Survey/Monitoring; Decontamination; and CBRN Room Operations. The CBRN Defense Course is designed to qualify officers and enlisted Soldiers to perform the additional duty of CBRN Officer/NCO/Enlisted Alternate at Company, Troop, and Detachment level. APRIL 4, 2023. (Images provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 07:36
    Photo ID: 7723264
    VIRIN: 230404-A-IE493-483
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    This work, ASA Fort Dix CBRN Defense Course Class 005-23 Group Photo APRIL 4, 2023 [Image 2 of 2], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS

