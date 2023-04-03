Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women in Security Conference in Nairobi, Kenya [Image 1 of 2]

    Women in Security Conference in Nairobi, Kenya

    NAIROBI, KENYA

    12.19.1679

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel VanZale 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Lindsey Brothers, the U.S. Africa Command gender advisor listens in to the panel discussion during the Women, Peace, and Security Conference (WPS), Mar. 21, 2023, Nairobi, Kenya. Women, peace and security initiatives are an integral component of efforts to enhance African partner capability by enhancing U.S. security cooperation to better leverage the contributions of both men and women. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel L. VanZale)

    Date Taken: 12.19.1679
    Date Posted: 04.05.2023 05:00
    Photo ID: 7723180
    VIRIN: 230321-F-FI076-0056
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: NAIROBI, KE 
    This work, Women in Security Conference in Nairobi, Kenya [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Rachel VanZale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1 CTCS
    WPS
    SOCAF

