Women in Security Conference in Nairobi, Kenya

Lindsey Brothers, the U.S. Africa Command gender advisor listens in to the panel discussion during the Women, Peace, and Security Conference (WPS), Mar. 21, 2023, Nairobi, Kenya. Women, peace and security initiatives are an integral component of efforts to enhance African partner capability by enhancing U.S. security cooperation to better leverage the contributions of both men and women. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel L. VanZale)
