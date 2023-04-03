A recruit with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, watches his platoon practice drilling on the parade deck on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 30, 2023. If recruits get injured, they must sit out from drill practice until they're recovered. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Richardson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2023 Date Posted: 04.04.2023 16:01 Photo ID: 7722347 VIRIN: 230330-M-BL112-1019 Resolution: 3823x3399 Size: 9.4 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Echo Company Parade Deck [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.