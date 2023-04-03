Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Echo Company Parade Deck [Image 5 of 5]

    Echo Company Parade Deck

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Richardson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    A recruit with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, watches his platoon practice drilling on the parade deck on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 30, 2023. If recruits get injured, they must sit out from drill practice until they're recovered. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Richardson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 16:01
    Photo ID: 7722347
    VIRIN: 230330-M-BL112-1019
    Resolution: 3823x3399
    Size: 9.4 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Echo Company Parade Deck [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Echo Company Parade Deck
    Echo Company Parade Deck
    Echo Company Parade Deck
    Echo Company Parade Deck
    Echo Company Parade Deck

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Boot Camp
    MCRD
    Practice
    Drill Instructor
    MCRDPI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT