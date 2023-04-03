A recruit with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, watches his platoon practice drilling on the parade deck on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 30, 2023. If recruits get injured, they must sit out from drill practice until they're recovered. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 16:01
|Photo ID:
|7722347
|VIRIN:
|230330-M-BL112-1019
|Resolution:
|3823x3399
|Size:
|9.4 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
This work, Echo Company Parade Deck [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
