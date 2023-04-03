A KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, taxis at Beale Air Force Base, California, pre-June 17, 1970. The same aircraft now flies as part of the 171st Air Refueling Squadron Fleet at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan. (Photo Courtesy 9th Mission Support Group)
Blackbird midair collision: the story of a KC-135’s survival
