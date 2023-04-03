Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-130H With NP2000 Propeller Upgrade at Peterson Space Force Base [Image 1 of 2]

    C-130H With NP2000 Propeller Upgrade at Peterson Space Force Base

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton 

    302nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A C-130H aircraft equipped with NP2000 8-bladed propeller upgrades sits on the flight line at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, April 4, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 11:24
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130H With NP2000 Propeller Upgrade at Peterson Space Force Base [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

